California Reopens In-Store Shopping Across the State — but Safety Measures Remain in Place

Across California, retail stores are allowed to reopen, the state announced on Monday.

Counties across the state are now able to move to “Stage 2” of the state’s reopening plan — which allows the reopening of places of worship and in-store shopping. Previously, some counties had been allowed to begin Stage 2; Los Angeles County is among those newly allowed to reopen.

Personal services such as hair and nail salons are not yet able to resume business. Further, residents continue to be advised to limit time spent outside their homes.

“As sectors continue to open with changes that aim to lower risk, remember that COVID-19 is still present in our communities,” said California Department of Public Health director Dr. Sonia Angell. “As more of us may be leaving our homes, keeping physical distance, wearing face coverings in public, and washing your hands frequently are more important than ever to help protect yourself and those around you.”

To prevent the spread of the virus, Los Angeles County businesses are taking a number of health measures as they begin to reopen, such as practicing social distancing and increasing cleaning processes. In addition, all employees and customers are required to wear face masks.

Since the start of May, a growing number of states have begun easing restrictions imposed on individuals and businesses due to the novel coronavirus. Retailers that were forced to temporarily shutter all doors amid the coronavirus outbreak — such as Nordstrom, TJ Maxx and Kohl’s — have started to reopen some outposts in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus has infected more than 1.6 million Americans, and caused over 98,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins. In Los Angeles County — the most heavily impacted county in California — there have been over 46,000 confirmed cases of the virus, along with more than 21,000 deaths.