What You Need to Know About Target, Old Navy and More Retailers’ Black Friday Deals

As we head into an unprecedented holiday retail season, a number of boldface fashion and footwear players have been forced to adapt their annual Black Friday events.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a surge in digital orders, increased demand for contactless pick-up options and led retailers to extend their shopping extravaganzas to accommodate even more shifts in consumer habits. From Nordstrom to Walmart, nationwide chains are unveiling their plans for the season — undoubtedly influenced by e-commerce behemoth Amazon’s Prime Day, which moved from its usual date in July to mid-October.

Well ahead of one of the most highly anticipated shopping days of the year, customers can already snap up Black Friday-caliber markdowns as companies are offering multiple days of deals earlier than ever. Here, a roundup of what to expect from big-name retailers during the holidays. (FN will update this story as more retailers reveal their Black Friday plans.)

Nordstrom

The department store is offering 12 days of savings, featuring up to 50% off more than a thousand items in stores and online for women, men, kids and home. New deals will be added on Nov. 20, 23, 25 and 27. Plus, for its “Wishlist Sweepstakes,” which runs every week throughout November, one Nordstrom customer will have his or her entire Nordstrom Wishlist fulfilled, up to a value of $5,000.

Also as part of Black Friday weekend, Nordstrom Rack is launching “Daily Deals” online, as well as limited-time flash sales and a clearance event both in stores and online. In addition, customers can enter for a chance to win a $150 gift card by visiting a Rack store, sharing on Instagram a photo of a product that they’d like to give or receive and then tagging @NordstromRack and #NordstromRackSweepstakes.

Old Navy

The retailer’s sales will run across several days this holiday season. During its “Pre-Big Friday Sale,” which takes place from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, customers will receive 40% off all purchases at its brick-and-mortar locations. From Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, its now five-day “Big Friday Sale” will offer shoppers 50% off all items in stores, including styles from $5. (All outposts will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but guests will be able to buy online and pick up in store or curbside, with orders ready as early as 6 a.m. on Black Friday.) Customers can take advantage of those deals, plus 50% off jeans and sweaters, throughout the weekend leading up to Cyber Monday. Plus, from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, the chain is bringing back its $1 “Cozy Sock Sale” in stores.

What’s more, cardmembers get more perks: When using their Old Navy credit card, they receive early access to the “Big Friday Sale” from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, as well as the “Cozy Sock Sale” from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18. They also get a second “Big Friday” pre-sale from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, with 50% everything in stores and online.

Target

For the first time this year, Target’s “Black Friday Now” deals will be extended throughout the month of November both in stores and online. Customers can shop as soon as this week, when the chain is offering markdowns on electronics, appliances and other home items. On Nov. 8 through Nov. 14, shoppers will be able to snag discounts on kitchen and floor care products, while on Nov. 15 through Nov. 21, they can see a drop in prices for even more electronics, as well as apparel and cosmetics. From Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, toys will be added to the previous weeks’ deals. Guests can see more information via the retailer’s digital weekly ad each Thursday prior to the items going on sale each Sunday.

Walmart

Instead of hosting Black Friday in a single day, the big-box chain revealed plans to spread out the shopping holiday across three events. Throughout the month of November, Walmart is hosting its “Black Friday Deals for Days” extravaganza. The first occasion, featuring toys, electronics and home goods, will start online on Nov. 4 and in stores on Nov. 7. The second — offering discounts on electronics like TVs, smartphones and computers, as well as apparel and accessories — will kick off on Walmart.com on Nov. 11 and in locations on Nov. 14. Lastly, the third event, which marks down a range of items including gifts and seasonal decor, will take place digitally on Nov. 25 and at outposts on Nov. 27, or Black Friday itself.