Bergdorf Goodman Is Reopening With These 3 New Services for Shoppers

Amid a pandemic-plagued retail environment, Bergdorf Goodman has launched new services for its shoppers.

The luxury department store — located on Fifth Avenue in New York’s Midtown Manhattan district — announced the debut of contactless services, including same-day delivery and curbside pickup, as well as private and virtual appointments as it reopens its doors to the public.

“We cultivate experiences beyond the expected and build unique and highly personalized relationships with our customers,” COO Matt Marcotte said in a statement. “We are committed to delivering channel-less selling across both the digital and physical environments to offer our customers the best Bergdorf’s experience, wherever and however the customer wants to shop and engage with us.”

Customers in Manhattan are now able to arrange for curbside pickup or same-day delivery within the borough through a store associate, who can also curate their purchases. (A date and time must be scheduled for pickup.) In the Hamptons, the retailer is offering complimentary same-day delivery via its courier services, as long as the order is placed by noon.

What’s more, Bergdorf Goodman has introduced private in-store appointments at its women’s and men’s locations, where associates can walk customers through the store’s ready-to-wear, shoe and accessories departments. Shoppers will then be offered a private shopping area or fitting room, as well as alterations and tailoring services upon request.

Beyond in-person appointments, the department store is also providing virtual appointments with free shipping. The online service, guided by personal shoppers, allows customers to check out new collections from home.

Bergdorf Goodman is owned by Neiman Marcus Group Inc., which filed for Chapter 11 protection on May 7 following weeks of speculation. Two weeks ago, the company received approval to access the next phase of financing as it reorganizes its business and continues reopening stores. In total, it has access to $675 million in debtor-in-possession funds.

Neiman Marcus’ bankruptcy plan does not include inventory liquidation or widespread store closures. (The chain also operates its namesake banner and Last Call, as well as Mytheresa, which is not included in proceedings.) For years, its balance sheet had been saddled with billions in debt — much of which stemmed from leveraged buyouts by private equity firms — it struggled amid digital disruption and reduced foot traffic. Post-bankruptcy, Neiman Marcus expects to eliminate $4 billion of debt, with no near-term maturities.