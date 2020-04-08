Bass Pro Shops Reportedly Cuts Pay for Some Workers as Doors Remain Open

As its stores remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bass Pro Shops has required its associates to continue working — but it has reportedly reduced some of their pay.

According to a memo sent to employees that was obtained by Forbes, the hunting and fishing chain has trimmed the salaries of store and distribution center managers as well as other employees by 7% to 15%. Hourly workers, on the other hand, were reported to be ineligible for raises for an unspecified period of time.

What’s more, the magazine added that Bass Pro has suspended matching contributions to 401(k) retirement accounts. The memo reportedly informed employees that the pay cut “may be partially offset by additional direct payments to you from the federal government.”

The statement was a reference to the federal government’s $1,200 direct checks to Americans whose take-home salaries don’t exceed a certain income threshold, as part of the massive stimulus package enacted late last month to bolster the struggling United States economy. As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 420,000 people in the U.S. have been confirmed sick, while at least 14,200 have died.

Bass Pro did not immediately respond to FN’s request for comment.

While most fashion and athletic retailers across the country have closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Bass Pro and subsidiary Cabela’s remain open for business. According to its website, about three quarters of its 150 stores are still in operation, while others have closed to comply with local or state regulations that deemed them “nonessential.”

Want more?

Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops Remain Open, Guns and Ammo Top the List for Some Customers