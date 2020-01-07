How 10 Shoe Brands and Retailers Are Helping Fight the Australian Bushfires

As Australia continues to be devastated by deadly bushfires, many footwear companies with ties to the country are pitching in with fundraising efforts.

Nearly 18 million acres of land have been burned throughout the country since the fire season began, and at least 24 people have died. One expert estimate puts the animal death toll at about half a billion in the state of New South Wales alone; the blazes have affected tens of thousands of koalas, as well as several endangered species. With the country still in the grips of a record heat wave and Australian summer not yet at its peak, the damage is also far from over yet — particularly, experts say, because climate change exacerbates the fires’ worst effects.

Here’s how 10 brands and retailers are contributing funds and raising awareness.

Alias Mae

The Australian shoe label posted on Instagram about its donation to WIRES Wildlife Rescue and directed followers to organizations including Animals Australia, The Salvation Army Australia and NSW Rural Fire Service.

Afterpay

The buy-now-pay-later service, based in Melbourne, Australia, has pledged AU$200,000 ($137,000) to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund on behalf of its employees and has set up a donation page for customers. It has also contacted its 42,500 retail partners to encourage them to promote donations, which support emergency response efforts, volunteer training and more, and said Steve Madden and others have been eager to help. “We know that when a disaster happens, especially on our doorstep, Australians have an incredible ability to band together to help one another,” said Afterpay CEO Anthony Eisen in a statement. “Our thoughts go out to all the families and individuals that have lost their homes or local businesses, as well as all the firefighters and volunteers working around the clock.”

Bared Footwear

The podiatrist-designed brand said on Instagram that it donated $15,000 to the Salvation Army “to support the amazing work they are doing on the ground.”

Blundstone

Boot brand Blundstone — whose manufacturing and warehousing facilities and its headquarters are located in the Australian cities of Hobart and Melbourne — has donated nearly $70,000 worth of boots for volunteer firefighters, as well as financial support to those displaced by the bushfires.

Country Road

The homegrown chain said that it donated $100,000 to the Red Cross relief fund and encouraged followers to support the cause.

Senso

Sydney-based Senso is offering shoppers the chance to win a AU$1,000 ($687) voucher by purchasing AU$20 charity raffle tickets,; all proceeds will go toward helping those affected by the fires.

Spell & The Gypsy Collective

The boho Byron Bay brand has taken a multi-pronged approach to its charitable efforts, donating $20,000 to the Country Fire Authority and participating in a two-day fundraising event on Jan. 8 and 9 hosted by Chris Hemsworth. It is also relaunching several retired styles, with 100% of profits going to bushfire organizations; pre-orders for the pieces begin at 10 a.m. AEDT Jan. 9 and end at midnight on Jan. 12.

St. Agni

Byron Bay’s St. Agni donated 100% of online sales on January 5 to the Red Cross, raising $17,242. It has also partnered with fellow Aussie brands Velvet Canyon and Flash Jewellery on a prize pack worth $3,000; participants just need to donate $1 or more to one of the select organizations and submit their receipt by Jan. 10.

Tony Bianco

The shoe brand will be donating 100% of online and in-store profits on Saturday, Jan. 11, to the Red Cross and WIRES Wildlife Rescue on behalf of its team members. “We would like to thank all the firefighters, emergency services and volunteers who are working tirelessly to offer relief. You are heroes,” it wrote on Instagram.

Wittner Shoes

“Words cannot express our devastation about the bushfires ravaging our beautiful country,” the brand wrote in an Instagram post, noting its donations to the Red Cross and to Drought Angels, an organization dedicated to supporting farmers and rural communities. “We invite you to join us in donating any amount, no matter how large or small, to make a difference to those in need.”