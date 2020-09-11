How American Eagle Is Getting Out the Vote This Election Year

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is trying to get out the vote in an unprecedented election year.

The specialty retailer — parent to its namesake brand, as well as the Aerie banner — has announced a partnership with HeadCount, a nonprofit that works with musicians to promote voter registration and participation in the election process. Both American Eagle and Aerie have released voting-inspired T-shirts with 100% of the sales benefiting the nonpartisan organization.

This week, Aerie debuted its limited-edition “HeadCount” boyfriend-fit tee, which retails for $24.95 and features graphics created by illustrator Jena Holliday of Spoonful of Faith. In addition, American Eagle is offering its “This Is Our Time” customizable top, also at $24.95, that allows customers to design their own patterns and messages. Shoppers can also opt-in to donate $1 to HeadCount at online checkout.

What’s more, the company has launched its Vote 2020 Action Center, where shoppers and employees can register to vote, sign up for election reminders and discover other resources ahead of Election Day. It has enlisted influencers and creatives like Grace Owen, Lachlan Watson, Nia Sioux and Kenidra Woods to use their social media platforms to bring tips and information to the public.

“Together, AEO believes that together we can build a better tomorrow through education, voter resources and the power of putting our hopes into action through voting,” the company said in a statement. On Nov. 3, American Eagle Outfitters’ corporate employees will also be able to take time off to volunteer to work the polls.

An increasing number of brands are engaging in efforts to get out the vote: Keds and Birdies are among those that have launched consumer-facing initiatives through product to whip up excitement ahead of November, while Birkenstock, Steve Madden and Nike have pledged to close their offices on Election Day to give employees an opportunity to head to the polls. Separately, Old Navy is paying its store employees to work the polls, while Nordstrom partnered with two nonprofits to offer digital volunteer opportunities, curbside voter registration and a suite of other resources to encourage voter education and participation.

The Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America has also introduced online hub ShoeVoter.info to provide members of the shoe industry a range of information, including their state’s registration rules and deadlines, absentee ballot guidelines, voting locations and requirements, plus a list of candidates in their district.