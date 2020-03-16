Amazon Reportedly Keeping Two Spain Warehouses Open Despite Employees Testing Positive for COVID-19

Amazon will not shutter two of its warehouses in Spain despite workers testing positive for COVID-19, according to a report from the Spanish news site La Información.

At the San Fernando warehouse, located just outside of Madrid, management reportedly told employees that two of about 3,000 workers have been infected with the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. At a second warehouse, El Prat de Llobregat, located just outside of Barcelona, one employee has reportedly tested positive for the virus. (Infected employees are under quarantine, an Amazon spokesperson told La Información.)

Amazon did not immediately respond to FN’s request for comment. In a statement to La Información, an Amazon spokesperson said the Seattle-based company is lending its support to the quarantined workers.

“The safety and health of our employees are our main concern,” the spokesperson said. “We are following the guidelines of the local and international health authorities and we have applied a series of preventive sanitary measures in our centers around the world.”

In Spain, there have been more than 9,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins. There have been 335 known COVID-19 fatalities in Spain, the fourth most of any country (below China, Italy and Iran, respectively).

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Spain over the weekend announced it would close all schools, restaurants, bars, hotels and non-essential stores. The move came under Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s two-week state of emergency. Spain joined Italy and France in implementing countrywide closures. States and cities in the U.S. followed suit this weekend, with leaders from Illinois, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington state and Massachusetts among those to announce temporary closures of bars and restaurants, except for take-out services.

According to Johns Hopkins, there have been nearly 175,000 cases of the coronavirus globally, with over 6,700 dead. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic last week.

