Amazon Officially Sets Date for Prime Day — What You Need to Know

Amazon has set a date for Prime Day.

The e-commerce behemoth confirmed that its annual online shopping extravaganza will take place over two days on Oct. 13 and 14. As part of the event, members will be able to shop deep discounts on apparel and accessories from brands like Under Armour, Lacoste and Adidas, as well as electronics, toys and more gifts just ahead of the holidays.

Normally hosted in mid-July, Prime Day was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the latest that Amazon has ever held the event, as well as the first time it occurs in the company’s fourth quarter, which also includes two of the year’s biggest shopping days: Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon also has plans to invest more than $100 million throughout the holiday season on new promotional activities to help small businesses. The retailer also launched a platform, Amazon.com/SupportSmall, where customers who spend $10 on select small business products from today through Oct. 12 will earn $10 to spend on Prime Day.

“In the midst of an unprecedented year, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for our small businesses and excited for Prime members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save big on everything they need and love,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business. “This year’s Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes and to have more time to spend with their families and friends throughout the season.”

Amazon is also launching early Prime Day offers: Starting today, shoppers can get deals on its Echo Dot and Fire devices, as well as score discounts on Amazon Music Unlimited, Audible Premium Plus and Kindle Unlimited memberships. At Amazon Fashion, the company is offering 30% off of select Vineyard Vines clothing for men; 15% off on select fall items from Shopbop, including boots and denim; 30% off on merchandise from premium brands such as ASTR the Label, Splendid and Alo Yoga; and 30% off on select styles from Calvin Klein.

Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 14, for members in the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria and Australia. For the first time this year, Turkey and Brazil will also participate in the event.