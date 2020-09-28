Amazon’s Personal Styling Service Is Now Available for Men

Amazon is extending its monthly styling service to men’s fashion.

The e-commerce giant announced today that its Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe will now include hundreds of thousands of menswear styles across brands such as Adidas, Lacoste, Scotch & Soda, Carhartt and Levi’s, as well as its exclusive labels like Amazon Essentials and Goodthreads.

Exclusive to Prime members, the service originally launched last year in August for women and allows subscribers to order a package of personalized clothing, shoes and accessories in a box sent directly to their doors every month. According to the Seattle-based company, it learns customers’ style, fit and budget to curate a selection of brand-name items, as well as takes requests such as dressing for a job interview, weddings or other occasions. Stylists are said to have experience in the fashion, retail, editorial and other creative fields.

When it debuted, the fashion program was billed as Amazon’s latest move to capture a new generation of customers, who are increasingly favoring quicker and more convenient alternatives to brick-and-mortar shopping. Today, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep Americans indoors, Personal Shopper could have an edge as many have shifted their dollars online. (Even those who chose to shop in person have turned to no-touch technologies in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has sickened more than 7.12 million people in the United States alone.)

Amazon’s Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe service is available for $4.99 a month via the Amazon app or through its website. In a press release, the retailer noted that its customers ordered more than a billion fashion items through mobile alone. What’s more, it reported that more than half of those using the service said that they used it for a “wardrobe refresh.”

“Some of the top motivators men asked to use this service for include convenience of having someone else shop for them, help putting together outfits, improvement of their existing wardrobe and guidance to keep up with trends,” the company added, sharing predictions that the most popular fall and winter men’s trends will consist of utility pants, shirt jackets and heritage plaids.