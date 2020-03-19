Amazon Operations Resume at Queens, NY Facility After COVID-19 Case Forced Temporary Shutdown

Amazon operations temporarily ceased at a delivery facility in Queens, N.Y. after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the company confirmed today to FN. Operations have since resumed.

“We are supporting the individual who is now in quarantine. Since the early days of this situation, we have worked closely with local authorities to proactively respond, ensuring we continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates and we’re following all guidelines from local officials about the operations of our buildings,” said an Amazon spokesperson. “We have implemented proactive measures to protect employees including increased cleaning at all facilities, maintaining social distance, and adding distance between drivers and customers when making deliveries.”

The e-tail behemoth said that it has been conducting “enhanced daily deep cleanings” amid the coronavirus pandemic but closed the Queens delivery station temporarily for additional sanitation after learning of the confirmed case of the virus, which causes the disease COVID-19. Associates were sent home with full pay, the company said.

Social-distancing and self-quarantines have led many Americans to turn to online ordering. To keep up with increased demand, Amazon is preparing to hire 100,000 new delivery and warehouse workers. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is spending $350 million to hike pay for employees in the U.S. and Canada by $2 an hour through April. Similar pay raises will be implemented internationally.

Internationally, there have been upwards of 222,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and over 9,100 deaths. In the U.S., the coronavirus has infected over 9,400, with more than 150 fatalities recorded.

