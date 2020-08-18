Amazon Is Hiring 3,500 New Tech and Corporate Workers Across These Six Cities

Amazon is hiring thousands of workers.

The Seattle-based retailer announced plans to create 3,500 tech and corporate jobs across six cities in the United States. It plans to invest more than $1.4 billion toward new offices and so-called tech hubs in Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York, Phoenix and San Diego. It did not specify when the new facilities would open or provide details on the timing for the job application process.

According to Amazon, the teams in these major metropolitan regions will support various businesses across the company, including IT services subsidiary Amazon Web Services, as well as Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Fashion, OpsTech and Amazon Fresh. It expects to hire for a range of roles, such as cloud infrastructure architects, software engineers, data scientists, product managers and user experience designers.

“People from all walks of life come to Amazon to develop their career, from recent graduates looking for a place to turn their ideas into high-impact products to veterans accessing new jobs in cloud computing thanks to our upskilling programs,” SVP of human resources Beth Galetti said in a statement. “We look forward to helping these communities grow their emerging tech workforce.”

In Dallas, Amazon intends to add more than 100,000 square feet of space plus 600 positions at its location in the Galleria Towers. It has also acquired 25,000 square feet of office space in Detroit, which will house an additional 100 jobs, and grow its Denver tech hub by another 20,000 square feet and 100 roles.

What’s more, the e-commerce giant will hire 2,000 employees in New York City’s Manhattan borough and convert the space on Fifth Avenue that Lord & Taylor formerly occupied, where it will open a 630,000-square-foot office. It said that it would bring in more than 500 new workers as it completes its 90,000-square-foot expansion of the Phoenix tech hub, as well as add 200 new posts in San Diego and 40,000 square feet of office space.

In the statement, Amazon explained that it has created more than 600,000 jobs in the U.S. and invested upwards of $350 billion across more than 40 states over the past decade. Since mid-March, it has also hired tens of thousands of workers to keep up with a coronavirus-related spike in demand.