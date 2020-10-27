Amazon Is Hiring 100,000 Workers for the Holidays — Here Are the Types of Roles That Are Open

Amazon is continuing its hiring spree.

The e-commerce giant announced today that it plans to hire more than 100,000 additional employees in seasonal roles for the upcoming holiday season peak.

According to job postings, the company is hiring across its network in the United States and Canada. Jobs include stowing, picking, packing and delivering orders, managers, safety ambassadors, operating robotics and working in human resources, information technology and more.

A number of these roles including bonus holiday incentives: Package sorters, for instance, are offered a $1,500 sign-on bonus on top of earnings of $15 to $25.50 per hour. The retailer also offers benefits that include health, vision and dental insurance, as well as a 401(k) with 50% company match and up to 20 weeks paid parental leave. Interested candidates have been invited to fill out an application at Amazon.com/Apply.

Along with the announcement, Amazon shared that it has promoted more than 35,000 operations employees so far this year and roughly 30,000 workers have taken advantage of its Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of the cost of tuition for hourly employees seeking an education in certain fields.

“We believe in providing our employees with great jobs and better futures,” VP of global customer fulfillment Alicia Boler Davis said in a statement. “These 35,000 newly promoted Amazonians came from a variety of backgrounds, and many started in seasonal jobs like we’re announcing today. They have made a big impact for our customers and contributed to a positive and safe work environment, and we’re thrilled to congratulate them on their next step.”

The Seattle-based retailer engaged in mass hiring efforts early this year as the coronavirus pandemic drove a surge in demand for essential items. In March, April and May, it hired 175,000 additional workers for full- and part-time positions.

Amazon is also working through health-related concerns regarding its workforce: Early this month, the company reported that 19,816 workers across its labor force have either tested positive or been presumed positive for COVID-19, which has sickened more than 8.7 million people in the U.S. alone. (The company said it conducted a “thorough analysis of data” on all of its 1,372,000 U.S.-based Amazon and Whole Foods Market front-line workers who were employed at any time from March 1 to Sept. 19.)