Allbirds Is Now Making Apparel — and It, Too, Is Environmentally Friendly

Allbirds is expanding into apparel. And just like its shoes, the selections are eco-friendly.

To create its debut apparel line, the brand said it leaned into its principals of simple design, premium natural materials and commitment to sustainability. The result is four pieces — each labeled with its specific carbon footprint — made to look good and be better for the planet: the TrinoXO Tee, the Wool Jumper, the Wool Cardigan and the Trino Puffer.

The TrinoXO Tee features the brand’s latest material tech, XO, which it described as a naturally-derived fiber made from discarded shells from marine life. The company further said of its innovation, “The chitosan from these shells has unique capabilities, allowing your clothes to stay fresh longer without relying on extractive materials like zinc or silver.” It will be available in both men’s and women’s sizing and retail for $48. Colors include Natural Black, Natural White, Natural Gray, Sungold, Forest and Orchid.

Allbirds TrinoXO Tee. CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

The brand’s Wool Jumper and Wool Cardigan are made with premium fine, ZQ-certified New Zealand merino wool. The looks are minimalistic, slightly oversized and feature a textured knit and distinctive design details. Both selections come in men’s and women’s sizing. The Wool Cardigan retails for $145 and comes in three colorways: Charcoal, Natural White and Nebula. The Wool Jumper retails for $135 and comes in Natural Black, Natural Gray and Orchid.

Lastly, the Trino Puffer features an exterior made with a blend of merino wool and Tencel, which is a brand of environmentally-responsible produced lyocell and modal fibers, and finished with a fluorine-free durable water repellent. For its fill, Allbirds used Tencel and recycled polyester. The Trino Puffer comes in sizing for men and women and retails for $250. Colors include Charcoal, Natural White and Forest.

All of the apparel items launch today via Allbirds.com and at the brand’s retail stores.

Allbirds Trino Puffer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

Allbirds Wool Jumper. CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds