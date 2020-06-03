Aldo to Pay Legal Fees for Employees Participating in Protests

As individuals across the United States protest police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Aldo Shoes is standing in solidarity.

The Montreal-based retailer announced on Monday that it would pay the legal fees of all team members “who are detained while participating in a peaceful demonstration.” In addition, the company said it will be focusing training efforts for staff on “educating all our teams to shift from being non racist to anti racist” — and it will create a hotline for customers and employees to report any racism or prejudice in stores, with incidents to be bubbled up to a CEO-led committee.

“We are a brand made up of people. We must use our platform to speak up,” Aldo wrote on Twitter. “For those who have fallen victim to racist acts or police brutality, for those who have lost loved ones, for those who live in uncertainty carrying out normal, day-to-day activities. For the parents, families and friends that live in constant fear — we stand with you.”

We Stand With You pic.twitter.com/GB94dWpCOs — ALDO Shoes (@ALDO_Shoes) June 1, 2020

On May 25, George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, was killed by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer — the latest in a string of deaths of African Americans at the hands of law enforcement. Floyd’s death has sparked national outrage, prompting protests across all 50 states and provoking companies across the fashion and footwear industry — including both those that have traditionally spoken up on social issues as well as those that have tended to remain silent — to take a stand. What’s more, numerous brands — such as Fila, Toms and Ugg — have pledged financial support to help fight racial injustice.