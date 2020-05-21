The Air Jordan 4 “Metallic Purple” sold out quickly upon its release yesterday, however you can still buy a pair — and not pay an unreasonably high price for them.

When the Air Jordan 4 “Metallic Purple” released yesterday via the SNKRS app and at select retailers, it came with a $190 price tag. And now that it has sold out, pairs in select sizes are on the resale market for as low as $228.

StockX has pairs of the coveted sneaker with the lowest ask of $228 for a men’s size 11.5 at time of press. Aside from an asking price of $3,500 for a size 16, most pairs sell for around $250 or less on the “stock market of things.” The highest bid on a pair is $280.

The same sneaker is selling on GOAT now with a low price of $240 for a men’s size 13. And aside from $2,000 for men’s size 17 and 18, most prices are selling for roughly $260 or less.

The Air Jordan 4 “Purple Metallic” was added to the SNKRS app launch calendar as episode five of the Michael Jordan docuseries “The Last Dance” started on ESPN on May 3. The style is a predominantly white look with hits of purple throughout the upper. Jordan Brand said the purple accents — which are featured on the eyestays, the heel, the tongue and the outsole — are inspired by hues that once were used on the Air Jordan 1.

Air Jordan 4 “Purple Metallic.” CREDIT: Courtesy

A look above the Air Jordan 4 “Purple Metallic.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The outsole of the Air Jordan 4 “Purple Metallic.” CREDIT: Courtesy