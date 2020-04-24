The Air Jordan 1 High ‘Court Purple’ Is Restocking on eBay Today

The Air Jordan 1 High “Court Purple” didn’t last long when it hit retail this month, but fans will have another chance to buy a pair today.

A limited number of pairs of the coveted sneaker will be restocked on eBay today at 12 p.m. ET and be set at a price of $170. (Click here for the drop’s landing page when the sneakers hit the site with the $170 price tag.)

The “Court Purple” iteration features a white and purple upper with black on both the Swoosh and Air Jordan branding and on the collar. It is completed with a white midsole and a purple outsole.

The release is part of the website’s five-week series of drops to celebrate “The Last Dance,” the long-awaited 20-part docuseries on NBA legend Michael Jordan and his final championship-winning season with the Chicago Bulls. The drops are part of eBay’s Jordan-themed store that launched April 17.

Other sneakers that will be listed in the series of drops every Friday through May 15 include the pre-release of the Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” for $200 on May 1 and the restock of the Air Jordan 3 “UNC” for $190 on May 8.

Also at eBay.com/MJcollectibles, fans of the basketball icon can buy items bearing his name such as a game-worn 1988 Chicago Bulls jersey that is signed by the basketball hall-of-famer (in an auction that’s starting at 99 cents), a 1986 Fleer #57 Michael Jordan rookie card, an autographed and framed 1994-95 Chicago Bulls #45 jersey and more.

The first two episodes of “The Last Dance” debuted back-to-back on April 19 via ESPN at 9 p.m. ET and moving forward there will be two episodes a day every Sunday until May 17. People outside of the U.S. interested in watching can check the series out on Netflix.