Adidas Postpones Sneaker Releases In Solidarity of Systemic Racism Protests

As a sign of solidarity for those who are engaging in protests of systemic racism, athletic powerhouse Adidas announced that it is postponing its weekend sneaker releases.

“Adidas stands in solidarity with athletes, coaches and cultural leaders driving positive disruption and demanding justice for the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake and the many whose lives have been impacted by systemic racism,” the brand wrote in a statement.

The statement continued, “In support of those voices being heard, all other product releases scheduled to launch this weekend will be postponed across Adidas stores, Adidas.com, the Adidas app and Confirmed.”

However, Adidas will release one shoe today, the D.O.N. Issue #2, which is the latest signature sneaker of NBA star Donovan Mitchell. With this release, Mitchell and Adidas revealed a substantial donation that will benefit the children of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot by police seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

“Donovan Mitchell and adidas will donate all proceeds from the sales of the D.O.N. Issue #2 launching today, up to $90,000, to a college scholarship fund for the children of Jacob Blake,” Adidas’ statement read.

On the brand’s website, Adidas confirmed that Mitchell will specifically donate $45,000 dollars in proceeds from sales of the D.O.N. Issue #2 and Adidas will match that donation.

The Adidas D.O.N. Issue #2 is available now via Adidas.com in six colorways with a $100 retail price.

Adidas D.O.N. Issue #2 “Spidey Sense.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas D.O.N. Issue #2, $100 (Adidas.com)