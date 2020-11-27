Academy Sports + Outdoors has plenty of deals for people to shop online during its Cyber Week event — and that includes discounts on shoes.

The event starts Nov. 29 and will last until Dec. 2.

For its footwear deals, the sporting goods retailer is offering $20 off shoes when you spend $100, exclusively online. The discount will be added to the cart and some exclusions apply.

Additionally, the store will offer select shoes and clothing from brands including Nike, Under Armour, Adidas and Columbia for up to 50% off.

Aside from shoes, there are plenty of other deals to shop such as 30% off clothing and 30% off from its Fan Shop.

Also, it is offering price reductions of up to 50% on kids and family fun items(ride ons, bikes, play sets, trampolines, basketball hoops and game room), sports and fitness products (select fitness equipment, activity trackers, sports equipment golf and basketball) and hunting and fishing gear.

Lastly, Academy Sports + Outdoors will offer Magellan drinkware for 20% off.

Watch on FN

For today only, the Katy, Texas-based retailer has several Black Friday sales going on via Academy.com. For shoes, Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering up to 50% off. Athletic shoes, boots and casual shoes are all up to 50% off, and socks and shoe accessories are up to 25% off.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.