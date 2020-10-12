Exclusive: 7 Surprising Revelations From Steve Madden’s New Memoir, ‘The Cobbler’

There’s simply no one like Steve Madden — and now the shoe mogul is opening up about his singular path in a candid and emotional new memoir out tomorrow.

Most people know that Madden built a wildly successful company while navigating highs and lows — including drug addiction and a stint in prison for stock fraud. But never before has the highly-charged founder gone so in-depth about both his darkest days and incredible triumphs.

“It’s been such an extraordinary journey that I’ve been on,” Madden told FN last year when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the FN Achievement Awards. “It’s been unbelievable, unusual, thrilling and depressing. It’s been everything. It’s been a real ride, and most people don’t experience that.”

The book is out Oct. 13. CREDIT: Courtesy Image

The book, “The Cobbler, How I Disrupted an Industry, Fell From Grace & Came Back Stronger Than Ever,” details Madden’s humble upbringing in Long Island, N.Y. and his complicated relationship with his family. It also gives a behind-the-scenes account of the now shoe veteran’s earliest days in the footwear business, when he worked at local retailers Jildor and Toulouse and later pounded the pavement as a young shoe salesman after he dropped out of college.

Madden recounts how he linked up with Jordan Belfort, AKA “Wolf of Wall Street” and engineered his company’s highly-successful IPO with Belfort’s brokerage Stratton Oakmont. He describes how he became entangled in the firm’s pump-and-dump practices, dealings which later resulted in his 41-month prison sentence on charges of money laundering and securities fraud.

While Madden has never been shy about sharing stories from his prison days, the memoir goes behind-the-scenes of his dramatic experiences and lifelong friendships formed behind those walls. Another relationship also bloomed during those years, with his now-former-wife Wendy. In the last part of the book, the founder opens up about his marriage and how having children have changed him.

Here are seven exclusive excerpts from “The Cobbler.”

His formative years:

When I was fourteen, I started working as a caddy at the golf course. For five hours a day, I carried two huge bags that each felt like they were bigger than me, and for that I earned fourteen dollars. It was dreadful. Sometimes I caddied for my dad, but I always wished that I was playing with him, instead. The one thing I liked about the job was the opportunity to be around other men my dad’s age. I always loved listening to them talk about business and politics and the news of the day. I found myself uniquely situated to take in the message from the older generation to work hard and the opposite ideology from the younger generation to opt out. I’ve done both, and this duality has shaped my life and my business. In high school it seemed like I was heading more in the direction of opting out … Brian Frank nicknamed me “fog man” because I was always thinking about a thousand things at once. I was also stoned most of the time. I remember walking down the hallway of our school. It was loud and bustling with other kids heading every which way. Brian was talking to me about something, and I could barely hear him because I was too busy juggling so many other thoughts. Painful familial bonds: As the years passed, though, it turned out that [older brothers] John, Luke, and I had more in common than any of us would have expected. Each of us has faced our own slightly different battle as part of the same larger war with alcoholism and addiction. It’s a tough fight, one you can never really win outright. The sad truth is that to some extent both my brothers lost their battles. I’m still fighting mine a day at a time. If you had seen John at the age of twenty or even thirty, you never would have imagined that he’d end up the way he did. He was like an idealized image of a man come to life, and I often asked myself why I couldn’t be more like him. But his addiction ate away at him slowly, not fully taking hold until he hit middle age. It kills me that his kids never really had a chance to know him when he was younger. He was the best father he could be, and I know how much his kids loved him, but he was a completely different person by the time they were old enough to remember. Luke’s path may have been easier to predict in some ways because of the hippie thing, but, like John, his alcoholism didn’t take over his life until much later, long after the commune and Woodstock were in the history books. Then, despite our family’s efforts to help, he fell prey to his disease, too. I’m not judging either of my brothers. I still battle this demon every single day. In a way, it’s a blessing that I fell into the clutches of drugs instead of alcohol because they took me out much quicker than booze alone might have. I was a full decade younger than either John or Luke when I hit bottom and knew that I had to get clean or forfeit the entire war. Ed Rosenfeld and Steve Madden CREDIT: FN Archives A relapse in the 1990s:

Soon, I was taking seven Vicodin at a time. If I took them too fast, I’d throw up, so I learned to be patient, swallowing each pill one at a time over the course of several minutes. After a few pills, it felt like someone had turned on the burner of a stove at the base of my skull, and a delicious heat rose up in my brain. As soon as it wore off, I needed to find a way to turn that burner back on. After seven years of hard-won sobriety, I was right back where I’d started, hopeless and helpless in the hands of a substance that was much stronger than I was. My initial prescription was gone in an instant, and then I was on a constant quest for pills. Addicts are resourceful creatures. Desperation will do that to a per-son. For a while, I found a pharmacist right near the Soho store who would sell me Vicodin for one dollar a pill. It was great. I was still working around the clock, and I could just run over any time when I ran out of pills. But then one day he disappeared. I wandered around downtown Manhattan for an entire day searching for him, but he was gone. I stooped to new lows to score more pills, often calling doctors and begging them to write me a prescription. I always found a way. Whenever I scored pills, my favorite thing to do was to isolate myself in my apartment and get high. Like I said, it was never a party for me. It was more about removing myself temporarily from the world around me. I’d take my pills, peek outside to make sure everything was OK, and then lock the door and enjoy the feeling of warmth rising to my brain. Of course, my friends from recovery noticed that I wasn’t going to meetings and knew exactly what was going on. Steve Madden at the 2019 FNAAs CREDIT: H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock Entering Eglin Federal Prison Camp for the first time No one could come in with me, and it wasn’t the kind of place for long goodbyes. I simply got out of the car as a guard came out to get me. Immediately, my delusions that this place would live up to its nickname were shattered. As I approached the guard, he looked at me with disdain. “Let’s go,” he said gruffly as he yanked my arms behind me and tightened a pair of cuffs around my wrists. I glanced back at the carful of guys. They looked stricken. I nodded to them once to let them know I was OK before the guard nudged me wordlessly toward the building’s entrance. I don’t know exactly what I had expected, that they would escort me to my room like I was checking in at the Hilton? No. As soon as we walked inside the prison, everything changed. The guards made it clear that I was nothing to them. Worthless. They took all of my belongings away from me, even the biography of the “Rolling Stones” that I had brought with me to read. “You can’t bring anything but a bible,” a guard said scornfully, tossing my book aside. He threw an orange jumpsuit at me and took me into a tiny washroom to change. Then it was time for a strip search, the horrors of which cannot be overstated. As we went through the motions of my intake, the guards jostled me about, not really hurting me or anything; just treating me physically and verbally like I was sub-human. I suppose there are plenty of people who support this and believe that if you’ve committed a crime, you deserve to be treated like garbage. But all this does is harden people who have made mistakes instead of rehabilitating them. We can punish people for their crimes and remain compassionate. I had many more months to learn about all the injustices of our prison system, but my crash course started right away. Steve Madden surrounded by his shoes. CREDIT: Jayme Thornton