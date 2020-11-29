Las Vegas Honors Downtown Legend Tony Hsieh

Following the tragic death of former CEO of Zappos.com Tony Hsieh, Las Vegas — the home to the company’s headquarters since 2004 — is remembering the 46-year-old luminary that revolutionized the shoe business.

A five-minute tribute to Hsieh was displayed on the canopy of the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas at 8 p.m. PT on Saturday night. It featured pictures of the serial entrepreneur set to Eric Clapton’s song “Tears in Heaven.”

Additionally, two photos of Hsieh have appeared on the massive jumbotron on the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel to honor the late executive, who reportedly passed away from injuries sustained in a Connecticut house fire days earlier. And a similar tribute was shared outside the Golden Gate hotel-casino.

Hsieh co-founded Zappos in 1999 and grew it into a blockbuster business with the mantra “Delivering Happiness” before selling it to Amazon in 2009. The business icon retired and stepped down from the helm this past summer.

“The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being,” said Zappos CEO Kedar Deshpande in a note to employees on Friday. “We recognize that not only have we lost our inspiring former leader, but many of you have also lost a mentor and a friend. Tony played such an integral part in helping create the thriving Zappos business we have today, along with his passion for helping to support and drive our company culture.”

You can read more about Tony Hsieh’s legacy here.

The Fremont Street Experience honors former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh on the Viva Vision display. CREDIT: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/AP

Former Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh honored outside the Golden Gate hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas. CREDIT: teve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/AP

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh tribute on the massive jumbotron on the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

