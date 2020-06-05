Kylie Jenner, Kanye West & More Lead Forbes Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2020

It’s official: Kylie Jenner is Forbes’ richest celebrity of 2020. The publisher released its annual Highest-Paid Celebrities of the Year list this week, ranking the wealthiest 100 members across all entertainment industries. Jenner took the top spot with earnings of $590 million thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics line and additional sub-brands like Kylie Skin; she sold off a 51% stake ​in her cosmetics company to Coty back in January.

Kylie Jenner CREDIT: Matt Baron/Rex Shutterstock

Following 22-year-old media personality is her own brother-in-law Kanye West. His fortune totaled out to $170 million, dropping off from Jenner’s salary by over $400 million; a recent report by Forbes explained that a majority of West’s wealth comes from his Adidas Yeezy collaboration as well as land and properties and his own music label.

Kanye West CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Roger Federer follows the Kardashian family members by taking the third spot. The tennis pro earned the title of Forbes’ Top Paid Athlete of 2020 back in May for his $109 million earnings. The athlete’s fortune comes from high-ticketed deals with the likes of Uniqlo, Mercedes Benz and Credit Suisse along with 10 other major partners.

Roger Federer CREDIT: Halden Krog/AP/Shutterstock

Rounding out the top five richest celebrities are Cristiano Ronaldo in fourth and Lionel Messi at fifth. The two have repeatedly flipped between the top athlete spots in the past four years before being topped by Federer in 2020. With Ronaldo’s deals with Nike and Atlice on top of Messi’s links to Adidas, PepsiCo and MasterCard, the soccer pros racked up $105 million and $104 million, respectively; collectively down by $28 million.

Lionel Messi (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo CREDIT: Alejandro Garcia/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Also making the top 10 was Tyler Perry at sixth earning $97 million followed by Neymar with a $95.5 million payday. In spot eight, Howard Stern brought in $90 million, beating out LeBron James who made the ninth spot with $88.2 million. The decennial spot went to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who earned $87.5 million in the past year.

Other names of note on the list include Ryan Reynolds, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Elton John and newcomer to the list, Lin-Manuel Miranda.