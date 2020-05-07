David Graben, President and COO of Soles4Souls, Dies at 49

David Graben, president and COO of Soles4Souls died on May 6 following a long battle with cancer. He was 49.

During his 14-year tenure at the organization he was a driving force behind its global expansion, developing opportunities in Canada, Asia and Europe, and managing its micro-enterprise operations around the world. He also saw the distribution of 40 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries.

“This is a tremendous loss for David’s family, friends and Soles4Souls,” said Buddy Teaster, CEO of Soles4Souls. “It is also a tremendous loss for all those David served, loved and respected around the world. Whether working with a corporate partner, a traveler, a shoe donor, an entrepreneur or a colleague, he brought his full game, every time. He had an amazing capacity for hard work and results, fun and building relationships, always in service of our mission. His belief in entrepreneurship as the best way to end poverty has been fundamental to Soles4Souls’ progress in the last decade. We could not have done it without his leadership.”

Earlier in his career, Graben — who previously worked as a GM for Stamford, Conn.-based food and beverage firm Centerplate — welcomed the opportunity to join the nonprofit sector.

“I want to thank Soles4Souls for the challenge and opportunity to work for such a great cause,” Graben said in a LinkedIn post about accepting the role at Soles4Souls. “I am excited to use my experience to help impact millions of lives through such a simple gift. From the story of how the company started to the vision of its future, I feel lucky to be a part of this team.”

He is survived by his wife Pattie Graben, VP of corporate development of Soles4Souls staff; daughters Megan and Morgan, and grandson, Jayden.