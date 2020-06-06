How to Watch YouTube’s Star-Studded ‘Dear Class of 2020’ Graduation Event For Free

YouTube Originals is bringing graduation to you with its “Dear Class of 2020” virtual commencement special. The live stream airs on the media sharing site on June 7 with appearances from Barack Obama, Beyoncé, Katy Perry and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming live stream.

How to Watch the Special

The Youtube Originals “Dear Class of 2020” commencement kicks off Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m. E.T. at YouTube.com on the YouTube Originals channel. The live stream is free for all to watch.

The special will bring together the biggest names across all industries for a virtual celebration of those who missed out on in-person graduation this year. The four-hour commencement is broken down into five blocks of both performances and speeches that will continue throughout the afternoon.

Katy Perry performs at the “Fight On” concert in Victoria, Australia, March 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Who Is Making Appearances?

Barack and Michelle Obama lead the way for the endless guest appearances during the “Dear Class of 2020” special. Beyoncé will also speak as will Malala Yousafzai, Jimmy Kimmel, Taylor Swift, BTS, Billy Porter and Sen. Condoleeza Rice amongst others.

Barack and Michelle Obama at the 2013 Presidential Inauguration Ceremony. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Who Is Performing?

Lizzo kicks off the celebrations with a performance of the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” with a little help from the New York Philharmonic. Joining the “Truth Hurts” singer throughout the special will be Katy Perry, Chloe x Halle, Maluma and more.

Lizzo at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball. CREDIT: Shutterstock

How Are They Giving Back?

YouTube is joining forces with Google.org as well as Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher initiative to form a new fund providing support for thousands of underrepresented students. Through Beyond12 and Scholarship America, the fund already has received donations from CourseHero, General Mills’ Box Tops for Education, McDonald’s and Strada.