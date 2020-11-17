Walmart to Give Away Millions of Free Thanksgiving Dinners This Holiday Season

Walmart is giving away millions of free Thanksgiving meals this year as the pandemic continues to dramatically impact the country.

The mega-retailer has teamed up with Coca-Cola, Butterball and Campbell’s as well as program rewards program Ibotta. The Free Thanksgiving Dinner program will provide full meals for families across the country as the U.S. experiences the holiday like never before and many people grapple with financial hardship.

In the meal comes nine different holiday classics including turkey and gray, ingredients for green bean casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and a few bottles of Coke. To participate in the program, customers can download the Ibotta app on their mobile devices or download the service’s web browser extension and then click on the Free Thanksgiving Dinner offer. From there, you can shop the items online through Walmart.com or in person at any Walmart location; you then simply upload your receipt of purchase or link your Walmart Grocery account through Ibotta and the service will provide cash back for the included items.

The move comes after Ibotta released its newest Thanksgiving survey, reporting that over one-third of Americans will spend less money on Thanksgiving in 2020 due to increased budget constraints.

Watch on FN

Walmart, which is firing on all cylinders after reporting a strong earnings beat today, unveiled several unique initiatives during the pandemic to bolster its relationship with consumers. This summer, it rolled out drive-in theaters at 160 Walmart Supercenter Locations as part of a partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival — and shoppers could watch films for free.

More recently, as COVID-19 cases spike, Walmart has reinstated previous precautions ahead of the holiday season. The superstore resumed counting the number of customers entering its locations in certain parts of the country this month in an attempt to increase social distancing indoors at its outposts. The company previously commenced this limiting of in-store customers in April before its restrictions tapered off later in the year.

“We know from months of metering data in our stores that the vast majority of the time our stores didn’t reach our self-imposed 20% metering capacity,” the company announced in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have resumed counting the number of people entering and leaving our stores.”