Virgil Abloh Raises $1 Million for Scholarship Fund for Black Fashion Students

Virgil Abloh today announced that he has raised $1 million to go toward scholarships for Black students through the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund.

The Off-White designer and Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director’s fund is meant to foster equity and inclusion in the fashion industry by providing scholarship to students of black, African American or African descent. In addition to getting cash, scholarship recipients will receive access to career support services and mentoring.

The fund will be managed in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund, which grants over $1 million each year to students across all sectors of the fashion industry. Scholarships will be awarded over a multiyear period, with more details to be announced later this summer.

“I’ve always been passionate about giving the next generation of students the same foundation for success that was given to me,” Abloh said in a release. “That’s why I’m excited to launch this Fund in partnership with the FSF, which has an outstanding track record of helping college students achieve successful careers.”

Along with launching the “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, Abloh has entered into a long-term partnership with FSF to help improve its internships, mentorship and networking. He also made a donation to launch the fund and secured financial support from Evian, Farfetch, Louis Vuitton and Off-White parent New Guards Group.

“At the heart of the FSF’s mission is elevating the voices and creative visions of talented youth from underrepresented backgrounds who are the future leaders of our industry,” FSF executive director Peter Arnold said in a statement. “Virgil is a trailblazer and a game-changer, leveraging his considerable influence to effect change from within. We are grateful to have this opportunity to partner with him and his partners to impact the lives of so many deserving young people.”

In addition to launching a scholarship fund to support young Black talent, Abloh last month auctioned off his unreleased Air Jordan 4 collaboration, with proceeds going toward nonprofit organization The Black Curriculum and Inquest UK. Further, the designer revealed via social media last month that he had donated upwards of $20,000 to Black Lives Matter-related organizations.