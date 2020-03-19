Under Armour Announces $2M Donation to Support Those Impacted by the Coronavirus Pandemic

Athletic powerhouse Under Armour announced today that it would donate $2 million to support people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The company said it will split the donation between a pair of nonprofit organizations.

Feeding America will receive a donation of $1 million, which Under Armour said will support hunger relief efforts due to the school closures and quarantines. The donation, according to the company, will “ensure students and their families who are impacted by current, and potentially extended, disruptions have the meals they need.” The efforts will focus on cities where its employees are concentrated including Baltimore, San Francisco and Rialto, Calif.; Nashville, Tenn.; Austin, Texas; and Portland, Ore.

Under Armour will donate another $1 million in money and product to Good Sports, a nonprofit organization that provides equipment, apparel and footwear to kids who are most in need to encourage physical activity. To accomplish this and encourage staying fit during this time where most people are isolated, the company is hosting a 30-day “Healthy at Home” fitness challenge on its MyFitnessPal and MapMyRun platforms. For the challenge, Under Armour is pushing people to enter 12 workouts of any kind in 30 days. It kicks of March 23.

“It’s our mission at Under Armour to make athletes better, and in these unprecedented times we are even more committed to providing our communities with essential resources,” Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk said in a statement. “Through access to nutrition and fitness, we want to support the health and wellness goals that are being challenged at this time.”

The announcement comes a day after Under Armour’s biggest competitor, Nike, stated it would donate more than $15 million to fight the virus. The pledge includes $10 million in contributions from co-founder and chairman emeritus Phil Knight, former CEO and current executive chairman Mark Parker and new president and CEO John Donahue.

On March 15, Under Armour announced that it will close all North American stores from March 16 through March 28. The company, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, had 19 brand stores and 169 factory stores in North America as of December 2019, with 388 leased stores globally.

