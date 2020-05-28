Two Ten Aims to Raise $5M for Coronavirus Relief Efforts & Ortholite’s Founder Is Stepping Up

As the coronavirus crisis continues, Two Ten Footwear Foundation is stepping up its relief efforts — the group now aims to raise over $5 million for the the COVID-19 Crisis Relief and Financial Aid Hardship Fund.

According to the organization, new unemployment numbers for the footwear industry indicate a need greater than initially anticipated.

To help accelerate the ambitious effort, Two Ten board member and industry veteran Glenn Barrett, along with his wife Midge, have committed $500,000.

“Our industry had been hit hard by the coronavirus at every level,” said Barrett, CEO and founder of Ortholite. “With a staggering 60% of the industry now laid off or furloughed, the employees who have kept our business going are trying to figure out how to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table. They are also delaying payment on their rent or mortgages, utilities, car loans and more, which is creating an insurmountable financial hardship for so many of them. These are our footwear colleagues and we must take care of them.”

Barrett is also chairing the fundraising campaign, working with top Two Ten executives and board members. The committee will call upon individuals and industry charitable foundations to actively contribute.

Footwear employees applying for financial aid are receiving immediate emergency support from the foundation. In the coming months, those experiencing pandemic-related, prolonged hardship will be able to apply for additional financial assistance as a result of the increase in available funds.

To contribute to Two Ten’s fundraising efforts, email Terri Rawson at trawson@twoten.org.