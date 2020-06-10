Tieks Honors Frontline Heroes and First Responders With $100 Gift Cards

Tieks is giving frontline workers the ultimate token of appreciation.

Known best for its versatile flats, the footwear brand announced yesterday via Instagram that they will be giving a $100 gift card to frontline healthcare workers, first responders and military service members facing the pandemic. From now until July 15, these professionals can request their gift through a new page on the brand’s website, Tieks.com.

For the past few months, the brand focused on creating protective gear for medical and essential workers, donating over 920,000 masks according to their site. Additionally, it has stitched and distributed lower-grade masks to hospitals in the Los Angeles area who experienced extreme shortages.

It encouraged its customers to get in on the action by offering a $50 gift card to anyone who stitches and donates 25 masks and a $100 credit for those who produce 50 or more masks as part of its #SewTogether initiative.

Tieks’ flats retail anywhere from $120 up to $345; the unique design allows the shoes to be both sturdy and flexible, providing a luxurious feel with 100% soft, full-grain leather uppers. A split-sole creates a bendable fit that can fold up and tuck into your purse or luggage. Designed to mold to the shape of your foot, they feature a cushioned rather than elasticized finish so it doesn’t dig into your heel either.

