Supreme Is Donating $500,000 Across Black Lives Matter and Three More Organizations Fighting Racial Injustice

Supreme is supporting several racial justice initiatives with a $500,000 contribution, the retailer announced today.

The money will be divided between four organizations: Black Lives Matter, Equal Justice Initiative, Campaign Zero and Black Futures Lab.

“The Black community has inspired and supported Supreme since day one,” Supreme wrote on Instagram. “We stand in solidarity with the fight for justice and equality, and will continue to invest in the community.”

Supreme’s contribution follows the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who was killed last week in Minneapolis by a white police office, Derek Chauvin. During an arrest, Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for roughly 8 minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, while three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Floyd’s death has sparked national grief and outrage — with mass protests against police brutality and systemic racism taking place across all 50 states as well as in cities internationally. Scores of brands and retailers — including both those that have typically spoken up on social issues as well as those who have tended to remain silent — have called for an end to racial injustice.

Supreme is one of several brands and retailers in the streetwear space to announce donations in recent days. For instance, Flight Club has donated to the Bail Project, while Kith is supporting several organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Additionally, numerous minority-owned and independent labels, such as Off-White and Pyer Moss, have partnered on a “super collab” T-shirt led by Fear of God, with 100% of proceeds going to Floyd’s family.