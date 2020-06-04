Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein Parent Pledges $100,000 to NAACP and National Urban League

PVH Corp. is one of the latest major fashion firms to take a stand amid national unrest stemming from racial injustice in the United States.

The Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein parent has pledged $100,000 each to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, which supports racial justice through advocacy and litigation, and the National Urban League, a civil rights organization focused economic empowerment, equality and social justice.

What’s more, starting Monday through the end of the month, its PVH Foundation will match all charitable donations from members of its corporate team based in North America. Retail and warehouse employees will also be able to donate toward the cause and receive a company match.

“Like many of you, we continue to be upset and outraged by the tragic and senseless losses of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and all victims of racism in the U.S. and around the world,” CEO Manny Chirico and president Stefan Larsson wrote in a note to associates. “We will never be able to fully understand how the families of these victims and the entire black community are feeling right now, but we are reaffirming our commitment to use this moment as a catalyst for change.”

The fashion group added that it was taking part in today’s National Day of Mourning, which coincides with the memorial services for Floyd, an unarmed black man, who was killed in police custody on May 25. Its workers at retail stores, corporate offices and warehouses have also been called on to observe eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence at 2 p.m. ET. (Eight minutes, 46 seconds is the length of time that prosecutors say Floyd was pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis police officer before he died.)

In the note, PVH urged employees to share ideas or recommendations on how it can better improve on racial equality within the company. It said it has also established a task force of senior leaders, as well as human resources, inclusion and diversity and legal team members, in partnership with its business resource group, BRAAVE (Building Resource for African American Voices and Empowerment).

“Black lives matter. This shouldn’t be a controversial or divisive statement. It is a universal truth,” Chirico and Larsson said. “And until it is treated that way, PVH will keep working.”

Numerous brands and retailers have similarly announced financial commitments: Sneaker maker Fila, fast-fashion retailer H&M and shoe designer Sarah Flint are among those opening up their pocketbooks to help fight racial injustice.