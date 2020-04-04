After Her Coronavirus Diagnosis and Recovery, Pink Donates $1 Million to Fight the Pandemic

On Friday, Pink took to her Instagram to reveal that she and her son have made full recoveries after testing positive for COVID-19. The ‘So What’ artist said in a lengthy Instagram caption that she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, were retested a few days ago and their results came back negative.

Pink took to Instagram to share the relieving news and went on to express her gratitude to the doctors who helped her and her son. She also acknowledged the value of their ability to get tested as many states across the country struggle to access and execute sufficient tests for their residents.

“This illness is serious and real,” she wrote. “People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich, and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible, to protect our children, our families, and our communities.”

To pave the way forward, P!no pledged to donate $1 million to help in the fight against the devastating illness. The singer-songwriter explained that she will provide $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Fund in Philadelphia, in honor of her mother, who worked at the facility for 18 years, and $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

She signed off by thanking all of the medical professionals and heroes helping the nation and the world navigate the pandemic. The artist emphasized that the “next two weeks are crucial: please stay home.”

