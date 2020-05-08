Penske Media Launches ‘Hail the Heroes’ With Team Rubicon To Thank Frontline Workers & Raise Coronavirus Relief Funds

Footwear News and our parent company Penske Media Corporation have launched “Hail the Heroes,” a thank you initiative to raise funds for Team Rubicon and their efforts around the COVID-19 crisis.

Leaders from across PMC’s portfolio of media brands have joined together with luminaries in the entertainment, fashion, beauty, sports, music, and art industries to express a collective gratitude for those working on the frontlines of this pandemic.

Together, we have put together a video to drive awareness and funds for #NeighborsHelpingNeighbors, Team Rubicon’s initiative to support COVID-19 responses around the country. PMC has made a donation to Team Rubicon’s COVID-19 efforts, in addition to matching all PMC employee donations to this organization.

The coronavirus pandemic has created an unprecedented effect on the world, and we at FN and PMC want to do our part to acknowledge the incredible sacrifice and heroism shown by our healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, delivery people, and everyone on the frontlines of this crisis. We, along with over 120 people in the industries our 20 PMC brands cover have put together a video expressing our appreciation.

We have partnered with Team Rubicon, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that utilizes the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the organization launched the #NeighborsHelpingNeighbors initiative, providing volunteers, known as Greyshirts, the opportunity to perform individual acts of service to help vulnerable neighbors that may need support.

Greyshirts are also providing assistance through food banks and delivery services to food-insecure populations, while helping with coordination and logistics to best support those in temporary quarantine.

Giving back is a core value at Penske Media Corporation and is at the crux of PMC Cares. PMC employees donate 2% of their time or income annually to non-profits in their communities. In addition to funding employees’ volunteer hours, PMC also provides in-kind and cash donations to 501(c)(3) organizations throughout the year via media partnerships, charity-highlighting events and fundraising contributions. During the current worldwide crisis, we are proud to partner with an organization like Team Rubicon that is working tirelessly to give back.

Donations to Team Rubicon can be made online or by texting PMCTR to 44-321.

Support Hail the Heroes, a thank you initiative spearheaded by PMC to raise funds for Team Rubicon’s COVID-19 efforts. For more information, go to pmc.com/hailtheheroes or click below.