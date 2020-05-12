Old Navy Is Donating Over $30 Million in Clothing to Families in Need

Old Navy is pitching in to help families who are struggling amid the coronavirus crisis.

The apparel and accessories retailer today announced that it is donating more than $30 million worth of clothing to vulnerable American families. To get the clothing to those in need, the retailer is working with a number of partners, including nonprofit organizations Good360 and Baby2Baby as well as transportation partner Penske Logistics.

What’s more, Old Navy announced that it is donating 50,000 reusable, non-medical grade masks to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, one of its longtime partners. Boys & Girls Club has kept many of its clubhouses open throughout the coronavirus pandemic in order to provide safe spaces for vulnerable children and families.

In addition to providing assistance to kids and families in need, Old Navy is helping front-line medical workers through its parent company, Gap Inc. The umbrella group has leveraged its supply chain to to connect hospital networks with personal protective equipment, including N95 masks. Additionally, the Gap Foundation has made a separate donation of $1 million to local, state, national and international nonprofits to support underserved families during the COVID-19 crisis.

This month, Gap Inc. is opening 800 of its doors, under the Old Navy and Gap banners as well as the Banana Republic, Janie and Jack, Athleta and Intermix nameplates. Reopened units have been outfitted with hand-sanitizing stations, plexiglass partitions at registers and signage on the floor to encourage social distancing. Fitting rooms and restrooms are closed for now, and shoppers are advised to use contactless or mobile payment options. Further, Gap Inc. has launched curbside pickup in 75 locations and intends to expand the program in the coming months. It is also expanding its ship-to-store service, which is currently offered at 1,000 outposts.