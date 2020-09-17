Odell Beckham Jr. Releases Charitable T-Shirt Encouraging People to Vote

Although Odell Beckham Jr. is busy with the NFL season underway, the star wide receiver is using his spare time to encourage people to vote.

Available now is a philanthropic “Vote” T-shirt from Beckham Jr., with proceeds going to a pair of organizations dedicated to fighting suppression and systemic racism: More Than A Vote and Reform Alliance. The athlete will donate 100% of the profits to the organizations.

“Now more than ever is the time to engage with our communities and mobilize others to speak up and cast their vote on election day. Systemic oppression and social injustice isn’t new but recent images and videos have shown us how prominent they are. There is a drastic effort to deny us our right to vote but we must — by mail or in person,” Beckham Jr. said in a statement. “I am someone who at one point was indifferent and thought that no matter who was in office, nothing would change. But these past few months have changed my perspective. We need our voices heard and we need to hold our elected officials accountable.”

The “Vote” T-shirt is available exclusively via Endthistogether.com now and retails for $30.

Odell Beckham Jr. “Vote” T-shirt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Endthistogether.com

Beckham Jr. isn’t alone in his efforts to encourage people to vote as of late.

Under Armour, for instance, launched today its first-ever voting initiative — dubbed “Run to Vote” — which is a program aimed at educating Americans and helping increase voter turnout in the upcoming 2020 elections. By accessing Vote.UA.com or the brand’s app, customers and employees will be able to find tools and resources regarding polling locations, mail-in ballot instructions and more.

Also today, Foot Locker announced that it has joined forces with Rock the Vote to install voter registration hubs at more than 2,000 of its namesake stores as well as Champs Sports, Footaction and Eastbay outposts. Starting next week on Sept. 22, or National Voter Registration Day, visitors to any of the company’s locations will be able to check their voter registration status, sign up for election reminders and more through a digital hub.