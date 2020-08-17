How Nordstrom Helped 200,000 Kids Get Free Shoes for Back to School

The back-to-school season might look different this year, but Nordstrom said it’s still committed to delivering shoes to children in need.

The department store announced today that it was joining forces with nonprofit Shoes That Fit for the 10th year in a row to provide footwear to kids in local communities. This year, it enlisted the help of Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas to encourage people to help the retailer donate more than 35,000 sneakers.

Starting today through Oct. 4, customers can purchase $10 giving cards in Nordstrom stores, as well as Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom Local or Last Chance outposts. Shoppers can also make tax-deductible donations online at www.shoesthatfit.org/Nordstrom, with 100% of the proceeds from every card equaling one pair of new shoes for a child.

“At Nordstrom, we are committed to making a difference in our communities,” Nordstrom chief marketing officer Scott Medensaid in a statement. “Each pair of shoes donated represents a child with more confidence, hope, self-esteem and joy.”

Over the last 10 years, the Seattle-based company has raised nearly $4 million to give more than 200,000 pairs of shoes to kids. According to the company, these sneakers have been delivered at schools across the United States, all of which have a high percentage of students on free or reduced lunch programs.

According to a press release, schools shared that 40% of students who received their new shoes through the Shoes That Fit program increased their attendance rates and 87% reported improved self-esteem.

“For children to reach their full potential, they need to feel good about themselves. Creating this confidence in children at a young age is empowering and critical to their future success,” added Shoes That Fit CEO Amy Fass. “We are proud to partner with Nordstrom to give back to these children and invest in their future.”

Beyond the partnership with Shoes That Fit, Nordstrom often supports the communities where it does business. In 2019, it donated nearly $11 million to 392 organizations across the country. Many of these organizations are centered on providing basic necessities to local children and families.