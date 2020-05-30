Nike, Reebok & More Big Brands Are Taking a Stand For Racial Injustice as National Unrest Heats Up

A protester in New York protesting the recent killing of George Floyd.

As the aftershock starts to set in following the death of George Floyd — the latest victim in a recent string of killings of African Americans at the hands of police officers and other would-be authority figures — thing are shifting for boldface footwear brands.

Companies that are oftentimes vocal on controversial issue and those that have historically steered clear are all taking a definitive stand.

Nike, a brand that rarely backs down in the face of contended affairs, took to social media last night to share its stance on the case circulating around Floyd. For the first time, the brand switched up its iconic “Just Do It” slogan in a powerful video it shared across its social media pages.

“For once, don’t do it. Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America. Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept innocent lives being taken from us,” the text reads. “Don’t make any more excuses. Don’t think this doesn’t affect you. Don’t sit back and be silent. Don’t think you can’t be part of the change. Let’s all be part of the change.”

Adding in the hashtag #UntilWeAllWin, the video was shared across all of the brand’s social media channels including its owned-brands Converse and Air Jordan. On Twitter, Adidas expressed its support of its fellow athletic wear company’s message with a retweet, adding the text: “Together is how we move forward. Together is how we make change.”

Brooks Running also shared the clip on its account with the caption “When we all step up, the world steps forward.”

Together is how we move forward. ⁣

Together is how we make change. https://t.co/U1nmvMhxB2 — adidas (at 🏡) (@adidas) May 30, 2020

When we all step up, the world steps forward. https://t.co/SSrfyqAXm9 — Brooks Running (@brooksrunning) May 30, 2020

Reebok joined the list of brands sharing thoughts on social media with a series of three text-filled black and white photos. The first reads “Without the black community, Reebok would not exist. America would not exist.”

The athletic company then added in the next two slides: “We are not asking you to buy our shoes. We are asking you to walk in someone else’s. To stand in solidarity. To find our common ground of humanity.”

It then captioned the post on Instagram with a final message of “To the black community: We see you. We stand in solidarity with you. This can no longer be the status quo.”

Before sharing its own message, Reebok reposted a video by Shoe Palace that was put up two days ago.

Puma also joined the fray with its own post on Instagram, shared earlier today, in which it defined the word “reform.” The brand announced it is choosing to support the Minnesota Freedom Fund and encouraged followers to donate to cause, adding: “We need to take action together.”

New Balance called not just for words but for peaceful action. It urged its 5.5 million Instagram followers to sign the petition for Justice for George Floyd and declared that it cannot be silent on key issues.

Under Armour announced across its social media pages that it stands for equality The brand stated: “One playing field. One voice. One future where we’re truly equal. Because united, we win.”

Hoka One One wrote “We fly higher when we fly together. #blacklivesmatter.” It published a series of messages on Instagram, finishing with the poignant note of “The time is now.”

For its part, Merrell sent a strong message on Instagram, “No matter who you are, where you came from, who you love or how you move, we should all be able to safely enjoy the power of being outside, or wherever life takes us,” the brand wrote. “We recognize that not everyone has the privilege to get outside safely and without fear.”