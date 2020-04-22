Madaluxe Has Given Over 2 Million Masks to Health-Care Organizations — With More to Come

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Madaluxe Group is leveraging its supply network to help to combat the personal protective equipment shortage.

The company, which bills itself as the United States’ largest distributor of luxury fashion goods, has given over 2 million masks to various health-care groups in the U.S., including OSF HealthCare, Franciscan Health and Northwestern Medicine. Madaluxe is suppling only FDA-approved respirator and surgical masks.

“We got involved a month ago, when my cousin, Dr. Chad Glazer, who practices medicine in Indiana, called asking for help getting masks,” said Adam Freede, CEO of Madaluxe Group. “We knew that we could help by pivoting our capabilities and leveraging our global relationships and strong logistics and distribution infrastructure. It’s our responsibility and duty to humanity to do everything we can to help save lives right now.”

In the weeks to come, Madaluxe plans to donate hundreds of thousands more masks to various health-care groups based in the U.S. The family-owned company has committed to donating to UCLA, Mount Sinai, Cedars Sinai and OSF. Additionally, Madaluxe has created a new internal division, MLG Health, which is specifically focused on supplying PPE to hospitals and other health-care facilities. It encourages other health-care organizations that are in need to reach out with requests via Madaluxegroup.com.

Madaluxe is one of many fashion players pitching in as health-care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis contend with a lack of personal protective equipment. A slew of American designers have offered to convert their supply chains, ateliers and factories to operations dedicated to making medical supplies, such as face masks and hospital gowns. Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell and Prabal Gurung are among the New York-based designers who have offered their services during this unprecedented time. Further, footwear brands such as L.L. Bean, New Balance and Chaco have put shoe production on hold, retooling operations to make PPE instead.