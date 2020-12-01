Klarna Donates $50,000 to Delivering Good as Part of Thankfulness Initiative on Giving Tuesday

Klarna is spreading cheer to those in need with a generous donation.

On Dec. 1, which marks Giving Tuesday, Klarna announced as part of its giveaway program held over Thanksgiving weekend, that the company has pledged to donate $50,000 to Delivering Good, a nonprofit organization that unites retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to support people affected by poverty, tragedy, natural disasters and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed over $2 billion worth of clothing, home goods, toys, furniture and more.

Through Nov. 30, Klarna hosted a “thankfulness” giveaway, which invited shoppers to share on Instagram what they were thankful for this year. For every comment and share, Klarna made an additional donation to Delivering Good.

Of the partnership, David Sykes, Head of US at Klarna, said: “Klarna is proud to continue our partnership with Delivering Good, supporting their efforts to deliver hope, dignity and joy to people in need.”

“We appreciate all of the positive feedback we received from our US shoppers over Thanksgiving weekend, as this donation allows us to make a positive impact by helping those affected by poverty and tragedy during this challenging year,” Sykes added.

Klarna and Delivering Good’s partnership has extended beyond the holidays.

This year, Klarna has donated over $100,000 to Delivering Good. The company — which was founded in 2005 and offers seamless shopping by giving customers a buy now, pay later option — served as one of Delivering Good platinum sponsors at the organization’s fundraising gala event in November. Klarna made an initial donation of $50,000.