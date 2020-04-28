Klarna Is Supporting COVID-19 Relief Efforts With Asos Giveback Day

With its latest charitable initiative, Klarna is supporting efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, April 29, the shopping service and payment provider will hold an Asos “Giveback Day.” For each Klarna transaction made at Asos across Germany, Finland, Norway, the U.K., the U.S. and Sweden, Klarna will provide $1 (or currency equivalent) to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

“These are challenging and worrying times for us all and we are incredibly proud to be supporting the ICRC alongside our friends at Asos,” said Luke Griffiths, commercial VP at Klarna. “We look forward to enabling our customers to directly support the international fight against the virus and demonstrate how all of us can contribute, wherever we are.”

Money raised by the ICRC will go to support activities such as ensuring access to clean water, building hospitals and creating sanitation services to assist the world’s most vulnerable people. Klarna has placed no limit on the amount it will donate as part of the Giveback Day.

Last week, David Sykes, head of Klarna U.S., spoke during FN’s “Leading in a Crisis” webinar alongside Fila North America president Jennifer Estabrook.

According to Sykes, there have been four key spending patterns amid the coronavirus outbreak, and the company has been “surprised by how quickly spending patterns have changed, not just pre- and post-COVID but week to week.” The initial phase was stocking up on essential items, such as groceries and pet food, Sykes said, and was followed by spending increases in “work from home” items. More recently, Sykes described a shift to more activity-based spending.

“We then moved to the ‘let’s do something phase,’” he said. “Individuals who are facing long periods of quarantine at home are trying to work out how they can make the best of that time. So there were real spikes in athletics, whether that’s running shoes or at-home fitness equipment.”