Kim Kardashian West’s Skims Brand to Donate $1 Million for Families Affected by the Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian West is stepping up to aid the fight against the coronavirus. Through her Skims shapewear label, the reality star and entrepreneur announced a $1 million donation to families affected by COVID-19. The donation is particularly aimed at supporting mothers and children.

The commitment comes after Kardashian West said last week that she’d give 20% of proceeds from the restock of the Skims “Cotton” collection to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Program of the nonprofit Baby2Baby.

Today, Skims is having its largest restock to date featuring its full line of Solutionwear, aimed at selling enough of the wares in order to support Kardashian West’s newest $1 million commitment. To put in context, when Skims launched with this product, it sold out within 24 hours and garnered a waitlist of more than one million people, according to the company.

“To support mothers and children in need during this time, Skims is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19,” Kardashian West said in a statement. “We’re restocking the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, are able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic. I am so grateful to all of you who have supported Skims since we first started six months ago. It’s been a dream of mine for so long, and has only been possible because of your love for what we do. Our six-month anniversary has fallen in the middle of a global crisis so more than ever, it’s our responsibility to give back and do what we can to help others.”

The restock will take place at 12 p.m. EST, with pricing from $28 to $98 exclusively on skims.com.

Want more?

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation Is Donating $5 Million to Fight COVID-19

Blake Lively, Steph Curry, Russell Wilson + More Celebs Who Are Donating to the Coronavirus Fight