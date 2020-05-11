Kenneth Cole Is Selling Face Masks Online Right Now, Sales to Support Coronavirus Efforts

As wearing face masks continue to become part of the new normal amid the coronavirus crisis, many brands are offering the coverings as part of its product line to help with safety measures. In addition to Gap, Athleta, Old Navy and more, Kenneth Cole has also joined the ranks.

Available now for $15 at KennethCole.com, the label has created a washable, reversible face mask. It’s detailed with the tagline, “WEAR IN THIS TOGETHER,” on one side while it remains blank on the other side, depending on the wearer’s preference.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

To Buy: Kenneth Cole “Wear In This Together” Cotton Face Mask, $15.

In March, Kenneth Cole announced that 20% of its net sales from the site would be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which was launched by the World Health Organization and is being managed by the United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation. The company is continuing to do so with every purchase made online, which includes proceeds from face masks sales. The donations are used to support those severely affected by the coronavirus. This ranges from providing health-care access to patients and supplies for front-line workers to helping accelerate the development of vaccines, tests and treatments, according to the firm.

As the company continues to support coronavirus efforts, Kenneth Cole himself — whose wife is Maria Cuomo Cole, the daughter of former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and sister of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and CNN journalist Chris Cuomo — has been vocal on social media with his support for health-care and essential workers as well for Governor Cuomo’s leadership during this time.