Kanye West Will Pay College Tuition to George Floyd’s Daughter & is Donating $2 Million

Kanye West has donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor — as well as set up a 529 plan to fully fund college education for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The rapper turned designer is helping Floyd and Arbery’s families pay legal fees, as well as assisting black-owned businesses facing hardship in his hometown of Chicago and other cities. In addition, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, is donating funds across several organizations committed to racial justice — Black Lives Matter, Color of Change, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and National Urban League — through her Skims, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands.

West’s donation comes amid mass protests throughout the United States — as well as other countries — in response to police brutality and systemic racism. Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, after Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck during an arrest. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and three other officers have been charged with lower counts. Arbery, also black, was fatally shot by three white men in February while jogging. His killers have since been arrested. And Taylor, a black EMT, died in March after being shot at least eight times by officers who forcibly entered her apartment. The FBI is investigating her death.

A number of brands, from Nordstrom to Nike, have spoken up against racial injustice in recent days, including both those that have typically shared thoughts regarding social issues as well as those that have historically remained silent. In addition, companies such as H&M, Fila and Puma have announced donations to organizations fighting racial inequality.