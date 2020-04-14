How to Watch Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together at Home’ Concert Special for Free

Lady Gaga is bringing together the biggest names from all industries to help combat the coronavirus. In partnership with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, Gaga will be curating a virtual concert special on Saturday, April 18, with appearances by Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and many other stars, to support front-line health-care workers and WHO.

Here’s all you need to know about the “One World: Together at Home” special.

How to Watch the Special

The “One World: Together at Home” two-hour special airs on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. E.T. in rare fashion, across a multitude of broadcasters including ABC, CBS and NBC.

Those without cable subscriptions can watch the show through subscription services, including but not limited to Hulu+, SlingTV and YouTubeTV. The special will also simultaneously broadcast on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Yahoo, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Music and Tidal among others.

Lady Gaga. CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/Shutterstock

How to Watch the Pre-Show

Global Citizen will be streaming a six-hour pre-show that starts at 2 p.m. on April 18. The pre-televised event will be available on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, with appearances from singers Jennifer Hudson, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus and more.

Jennifer Hudson at a photocall for the The Voice UK, April 4, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Who Are the Hosts?

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, the late-night talk show hosts from the three main U.S. TV networks, will be co-hosting the special.

(L-R) Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

What Is the Cause?

As the coronavirus pandemic metes out devastation around the world, Lady Gaga plans to celebrate the hardworking professionals on the front lines of this health crisis. The special is also highlighting WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which supports countries across the globe with necessary funds to help prevent, detect and respond to the pandemic.

Lady Gaga herself has already helped raise over $35 million ahead of the special’s airing, as she announced during a press conference on April 6.

Health-care professionals working in an intensive care unit in Rome, April 10. CREDIT: GIUSEPPE LAMI/Rex Shutterstock

Who Is Performing?

The lineup for the “One World: Together at Home” special is filled to the brim with the best in the business. There will be musical performances from Elton John, Céline Dion, Chris Martin, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and more.

Céline Dion in Versace during a Las Vegas show. CREDIT: Denise Truscello

How Can I Watch Performances Now?

Global Citizen already released a series of pre-recorded performances from the likes of John Legend, Jack Johnson and Shawn Mendes with Camila Cabello. Those are available now on the organization’s website.

John Legend at <em>The Hollywood Reporter</em>‘s “Women in Entertainment” Gala, Dec. 11, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

