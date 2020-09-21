GOAT and Michael B. Jordan Are Raffling Off Shoe Surgeon Customs to Benefit GirlTrek

Secondary sneaker market standout GOAT and famed actor Michael B. Jordan have teamed up for a limited-time raffle benefitting GirlTrek, a public health nonprofit for African American women and girls. The raffle will give entrants the chance to win custom sneakers created by Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone.

The shoes being raffled are custom looks created by The Shoe Surgeon inspired by Jordan’s favorite movies: “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Casino,” “Sandlot,” “Coming To America” and “The Last Dragon.” The five-shoe lineup features reimagined versions of the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4, Nike Air Force 1 Low, Nike Air Trainer Max 91 and the Converse Chuck 70.

The Shoe Surgeon custom shoes from the GOAT x Michael B. Jordan raffle for GirlTrek. CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

“Coming up at a time where I couldn’t afford all these kicks, I would use my imagination to think about what my sneaker would look like if I had a chance to build it,” Jordan said in a statement. “Knowing that designing a pair of kicks has always been something I wanted to do, my best friend Sterling Brim introduced me to the Shoe Surgeon who provided me with an opportunity to combine my passion for sneakers and film and design some incredible sneakers inspired by some of my favorite movies.”

He continued, “I’m excited to partner with GOAT to showcase my custom kicks to a community that loves sneakers as much as I do. More importantly, I’m excited to help bring awareness to the health movement amongst African-American women, a cause that’s close to me and my family.”

Raffle tickets can be purchased starting today and will be available until Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The tickets start at $5 and are available via the GOAT app and on GOAT.com. The winners will then be announced on Sept. 28.

“GOAT has always supported and admired individuals who use their platform for a cause such as this initiative being led by Michael B. Jordan,” GOAT Group co-founder and CEO Eddy Lu said in a statement. “Michael is deeply involved within the community and we’re honored to partner with him on this project, which is intended to help empower African-American women and girls and enable them to be their greatest.”