Freebies for Nurses: Brands Offering Shoes + More Deals for Frontline Workers

Nurses are a vital part of our healthcare community every day, but especially within recent weeks.

These specialized individuals endure grueling shifts day in and day out to ensure the health and wellbeing of our communities across the globe. And they do it standing hours on their feet. To thank them for their hard work, many brands and retailers offer major discounts for these healthcare professionals with savings ranging up to 50% off footwear, apparel and more. For many of these brands, all you have to do is verify yourself through sites like ID.me and SheerID or show proof of work with a valid ID if making purchases in-store. First responders and EMTs can also receive their own level of discounts — click here to see more.

Given the current health crisis, a few brands are going above and beyond to show their gratitude by giving away free shoes. These brands, including Crocs and Reebok, have donated thousands of pairs in the past few months.

Read on to see all the retailers donating free products along with stores where nurses can shop for a discounted price.

Brands Giving Away Free Shoes

Aerosoles

Fashion-comfort brand Aerosoles is donating sneaker styles to health-care workers and other essential professionals in the coronavirus fight. You can request a pair by emailing sharethelove@aerosoles.com.

Allbirds

Allbirds is giving back by providing thousands of Wool Runners to individuals in the U.S. working in the health-care community during the current pandemic. You can inquire about your free pair by emailing together@allbirds.com.

Bearpaw

Bearpaw is giving away 1,000 pairs of slippers for free to frontline workers. From April 24 to May 25, the brand is set to kick off its #BearpawCares initiative on social media, encouraging followers to nominate essential employees to receive a complimentary pair of slippers. Nominations can be made at Bearpaw.com.

Brooks

Brooks is bringing its total of pairs of shoes donated to 35,000 as part of its “Our Heroes Wear Scrubs” initiative. The brand donated an initial 10,000 pairs at the beginning of April before reopening its giveaway on May 13

Crocs

Crocs is offering a free pair of its signature, washable styles to health-care workers through its website. The website will open noon ET daily and will remain open until that day’s allotment of free pairs has been fulfilled.

Dansko

Favorited by nurses, Dansko, a comfortable shoe brand, is giving away a free pair of shoes to medical professionals every week for 52 whole weeks on its Instagram.

DSW

Together in partnership with Reebok and Vince Camuto, DSW is donating 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. Additionally, the retailer is joining forces with Soles4Souls, an organization that accepts new or gently worn shoes and distributes them to people in need across the U.S. and around the world.

Hari Mari

The company, known for its line of sandals and casuals, is donating 400 pairs of sandals to two Texas-based hospitals to thank those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoka One One

Deckers Brands’ Hoka One One will work with its retail partners to donate 5,000 pairs of shoes directly to medical professionals by identifying beneficiary organizations in their regions. To kick off the project, Hoka One One is partnering with JackRabbit to supply over 400 pairs of shoes to hospitals in New York and New Jersey.

Nike

Nike plans to donate 32,500 pairs of Air Zoom Pulse sneakers as well as other products to health-care workers in the hardest-hit global cities.

Nurse Mates

Nurse Mates has donated 3,500 pairs of shoes and compression socks, totaling $150,000, to medical workers fighting in the front lines against the coronavirus

On Running

On, known for its ultra-comfortable running shoes and unique styles, is setting aside its Classics collection just for health-care professionals. For members of the medical or health-care community, you can email medicalheroes@on-running.com with a photo of your valid ID or badge to receive a pair while supplies last.

Reebok

The brand is giving away free shoes to healthcare workers with nominations accepted through May 24 online via a landing page on Reebok.com.

Brands Offering Discounts On Shoes + Apparel

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering 10% off to honor nurses serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic from May 4 through May 25, in-store and online.

Adidas

Adidas offers 40% off your total for nurses.

Carhartt

Get all your durable footwear for less thanks to Carhartt’s 25% off discount for nurses.

Chaco

Add to your shoe collection with outdoor-ready pairs courtesy of Chaco.

Clarks

The brand is also offering a limited-time 50% off deal on one pair of shoes for medical professionals and nurses. Clarks also donated 5,000 pairs of shoes to workers on the front lines of their hometowns.

Danform Shoes

Family-owned since 1978, this home-grown shoe brand offers 20% off for nurses and healthcare workers.

FitFlop

FitFlop provides nurses with a generous 40% discount.

Grasshoppers

Take a 20% discount on shoes from Grasshoppers.

Merrell

Shop Merrell’s sturdy shoes with a 20% discount for nurses. Since March 23, Merrell has also delivered 1,200 pairs of shoes and boots to local hospitals in West Michigan including Spectrum Health and Mercy Health.

No Bull

Known for shoes that keep you comfortable on your feet, No Bull gives nurses and first responders 20% off their products.

Oofos

This Boston-based shoe brand provides 20% off for nurses. The company has also donated over 2,000 pairs of shoes to nurses and medical professionals in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US.

Shoes.Com

Load up on all the footwear you could ever need with Shoes.com’s 35% off discount for nurses.

Saucony

Nurses can receive 20% off styles from Saucony.

Sperry

With 30% off signature styles, you can dress in style both on and off duty thanks to Sperry.

The North Face

From April 14 through Dec. 31, The North Face has instituted a new 50% discount for healthcare professionals including nurses in the United States in response to the pandemic. These same individuals can also take a 10% discount on non-clearance items at the outlet store.

Under Armour

If you’re a first responder, EMT or medical professional, you can save 40% at Under Armour.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley provides a 15% discount for nurses and other first responders year-round.

Brands Offering Discounts On Apparel + Accessories

ModCloth

ModCloth gives nurses a 25% discount sitewide on its stylish apparel.

Cosabella

Stock up on intimates and lingerie and save 20% from Cosabella.

Dagne Dover

Shop with 20% off your purchase on bags and accessories with Dagne Dover.

Untuckit

With their unique shirts designed to be worn untucked, nurses get 25% off at Untuckit.

Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines gives nurses, doctors and medical professionals a 15% discount on their products.

Brands Offering Additional Discounts

Hotels

There is a long winding list of hotel chains that provide nurses with a generous additional 10% off their bookings included but not limited to Hotwire, Flamingo Las Vegas, LINQ Hotels, Caesars Entertainment and Palace and Harrah’s.

Entertainment

Entertainment services such as Regal Cinema, AMC Theatres, Hersheypark, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios Orlando, Madame Tussauds, Aquarium of the Pacific, Cirque du Soleil and the San Diego Zoo,

Food, Health & Nutrition

Costo is a leading retailer that provides discounts for nurses as does Home Chef, Care.com, Promix Nutrition and Smarter Nutrition.

Sports

Find savings for nurses from NHL Hockey Tickets, NCAA Basketball and Football Tickets, NBA Basketball Tickets, and NFL Football Tickets.

Tech

Nurses can shop with discounted prices from the following vendors: Verizon, Motorola, Abt Electronics, Lenovo, Enterprise, Showtime and Hertz.

