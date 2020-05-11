You Have 24 Hours to Nominate a Nurse for Free Puma Sneakers

Tomorrow is the last day of National Nurses Week — and the last day that you can nominate a health-care worker to receive a free pair of Puma sneakers.

In a partnership with the sportswear giant and the National Black Nurses Association, lifestyle retailer DTLR has launched a giveaway to donate 60 pairs of shoes to 30 nurses across the country who are serving on the front lines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed “Walk In My Shoes,” the initiative accepts nominations through the NBNA’s website and runs through May 12. The retailer is also encouraging social media users to post photos and videos using the hashtag #WalkInMyShoes to honor local nurses. (Nominees do not have to be a member of the NBNA to win.)

“Giving back to our communities is in our corporate DNA, so being able to partner to bring comfort to those who are working tirelessly to save lives is exceptionally rewarding,” said DTLR VP of marketing Shawn Caesar.

NBNA president Martha Dawson added, “As nurses are on their feet every day risking their lives to improve the lives of others, comfortable footwear during long shifts can make a world of difference.”

In addition to providing free shoes to health-care workers, Puma and DTLR will also give away another 300 pairs of shoes to nurses following tomorrow’s deadline. As the COVID-19 health crisis continues to plague the country, a number of brands and retailers are tapping into their own resources to help first responders and medical professionals who risk their health to combat the illness.

“We hope these shoes will provide nurses with the comfort they need while continuing their amazing care for patients during this challenging time,” shared Allison Giorgio, VP of marketing at Puma North America.