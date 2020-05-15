Crocs Is Giving Away Free Shoes to Essential Workers — Here’s How to Get Them

Through its “Free Pair for Healthcare” initiative, Crocs has delivered tens of thousands of shoes at no cost to medical professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the clog-maker is expanding its relief efforts to include many other essential workers.

Today, Crocs is providing a free pair of shoes to retail employees, delivery drivers, grocery store attendants, servers, line cooks and others who have been impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis. Dubbed “Pairs That Care,” the initiative will kick off on the brand’s website at 12:00 pm ET and remain open until the day’s free pair allotment has been fulfilled. (It did not specify how many shoes will be available for requests.)

The offer is targeted toward people in need, those who aren’t sure where their next paycheck is coming from and individuals who require easy-to-clean shoes in their lines of work.

Then, on Monday, Crocs will return its focus to health-care workers: The Niwot, Colo.-based company will continue to equip doctors, nurses and other staff across the country with its classic clogs through Crocs.com while supplies last. When it launched the “Free Pair for Healthcare” initiative in late March, the brand acommitted to donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed to select medical facilities and organizations.

Shoes are an unexpected need among many health-care workers who care for COVID-19 patients, and Crocs is not alone in extending a hand: Brooks is giving away more than 35,000 pairs and New Balance is offering 13,000 pairs, worth more than $1 million, while Keen, Allbirds and Merrell have also donated thousands of shoes.