Adidas, Reebok + More Brands Offering Discounts for First Responders, Nurses and Medical Professionals

Facing the front lines of the current coronavirus pandemic, first-responders, nurses and medical professionals are risking their own health and well-being to help combat COVID-19. Health care workers across all categories are being called to the fight, with some medical schools even allowing students to graduate early to help.

Meanwhile, brands, celebrities and citizens alike are doing their part to honor these hardworking souls. Airlines like Delta and SouthWest are providing free flights to healthcare workers headed to harder-hit areas while stars including Lizzo and Kylie Jenner are personally ensuring that these professionals get supplies they need from protective gear to daily meals.

Some retailers are tapping into their resources to help, designing masks, providing free pairs of shoes and donating to related causes — some of these retailers even offer discounts for nurses and first responders all year-round.

Below, here’s a list with live updates for discounts from Adidas, Reebok and more for first responders, nurses and medical professionals.

Aerosoles

Fashion-comfort brand Aerosoles is donating pairs of sneaker styles to health-care workers and other essential proffesionals in the coronavirus fight; you can request a pair by emailing sharethelove@aerosoles.com.

Adidas

Adidas offers 15% off your total for first responders and nurses year-round.

Allbirds

Allbirds is giving back by providing thousands of Wool Runners to individuals in the U.S. working in the health-care community during the current pandemic. You can inquire about your free pair by emailing together@allbirds.com.

Bates Footwear

Shop styles from Bates with a 15% off discount for first responders.

Carhartt

Get all your durable footwear for less thanks to Carhartt’s 25% off discount for first responders.

Clarks

First responders are on out all day and night and need supportive shoes like Clarks’ pairs, available for 10% off.

Columbia Sportswear

Take 10% off Columbia products if you’re a first responder.

Crocs

Crocs is offering a free pair of its signature styles to health care workers through its website. The website will open noon ET daily and will remain open until that day’s free pair allotment has been fulfilled.

Dollar General

Through at least April 30, Dollar General is giving medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsman 10% off storewide.

DC Shoes

Your footwear is covered for your days off with DC Shoes skate styles, which are 15% off for first responders.

Keen

Keen is on its way to donate 100,000 pairs of shoes to those affected by the coronavirus crisis; nominate individuals in need on its website.

No Bull

Known for shoes that keep your comfortable on your feet, No Bull gives nurses and first responders 20% off their products.

Oofos

This Boston-based shoe brand provides 20% off for nurses. The company has also donated over 2,000 pairs of shoes to nurses and medical professionals in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US.

Puma

Whether you need apparel or footwear, first responders get a 10% discount from Puma.

Ray-Ban

Stock up on glasses and sunglasses with 30% off for first responders at Ray-Ban.

Reebok

Reebok provides major discounts for first responders with 50% off.

Roxy

Roxy offers 15% off its chic styles for first responders.

Saucony

First responders can receive 20% off styles from Saucony.

Tread Labs

Change up the way your shoes feel with orthotic insoles from Tread Labs at a 15% discount for first responders.

Under Armour

If you’re a first responder, EMT or medical professional, you can save 40% at Under Armour.

Untuckit

With their unique shirts designed to be worn untucked, first responders get 25% off at Untuckit.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley provides 15% off for nurses and first responders year-round.