Fear of God Launches ‘Super Collab’ Tee With 100% of Proceeds Going to George Floyd’s Family

Fear of God has launched a “super collab” tee to support George Floyd’s family.
The limited-run shirt was made in collaboration with boldface minority-owned and independent labels, among them Kerby Jean-Raymond’s Pyer Moss and Virgil Abloh’s Off-White. It features the initials “GF” on the front, with logos for all collaborators inscribed on the back.
our FG is a GF now… in honor of George Floyd, the life lived and in support of the generation after him, we are supporting the link in bio, the Gianna Floyd Fund (George Floyd’s Daughter)… standing in solidarity, with other independent and minority owned businesses, we’re donating all money raised tomorrow thru the sale of a limited run of GF tees. the american made t-shirts, constructed here in our mainline factory, go on sale tomorrow 6.5.20 @ 9am pst here at the @fearofgod instagram channel… feel free to visit the link and support the cause independently.
“All that we do for @fearofgod is fueled by a generational love. A love to be an example to my children of what’s possible, a love to create an independent business that my children have the choice to one day carry on,” Fear of God found Jerry Lorenzo wrote on Instagram. “George’s daughter Gianna will not have this choice. We can never become for her what was lost, but we can help fill a small hole in her life by providing one thing she may not have to worry about.”
our FG is a GF now… on may 25, 2020 when i learned of George Floyd’s death i was visiting my parents in northern california. after being locked up and quarantined for nearly 3 months, i wanted nothing more than to see my mother and father as a new perspective on life and the value of, was taking place in my heart… a random fact also, as we pulled into sacramento late saturday night at a gas station near my parents, a middle aged white woman said to me at the counter, “every time you guys walk in here w/ masks on, i think we’re about to get robbed.”… quickly reminded of my blackness, i was eerily comfortable back in the woods of northern california. where i’m no longer “jerry lorenzo” but just another black man… the same guy i’ve been my whole life… dealing w/ the same consistent themes… fast forward to the day we drove back home, we watched Mr. George Floyd get murdered in broad daylight… with a knot in my throat and hole in my soul, i hugged my father tightly… being a father, my first thought was i pray this man doesn’t have any kids… i’ve been able to build what we have with @fearofgod because i had a father lay the example of husband hood, father hood, and of living with integrity and character… i immediately thought, this man’s children have lost their covering, their example, their teacher… all that we do for @fearofgod is fueled by a generational love. a love to be an example to my children of what’s possible, a love to create an independent business that my children have the choice to one day carry on… George’s daughter Gianna will not have this choice… we can never become for her what was lost, but we can help fill a small hole in her life by providing one thing she may not have to worry about. as we did for my brother nipsey when he passed, we mourned for him and stood strong in support of the generation after him. standing with my friends, minority and small business owners, tmrw at 9am pst on @fearofgod ‘s instagram channel, we’ll be releasing limited GF tees, with all money raised going the Gianna Floyd Fund. George, you “changed the world” and your life is an example your daughter will forever look up to and be changed by.
The tee will go live on Friday, June 5 at 9 p.m. PST on Fear of God’s Instagram. All proceeds will go toward the Gianna Floyd Fund, created to establish a trust for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter. Gianna. Those who wish to contribute to the fund — which so far has raised over $1.4 million toward its $1.5 million goal — can do so at Gofundme.com.
Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, was killed by white police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis May 25 after Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck. Floyd’s death has sparked widespread national outrage — leading to protests in all 50 states as well as numerous other countries. A number of brands, from Nordstrom to Nike, have spoken up against racial justice in recent days, including both those that have typically shared thoughts regarding social issues as well as those that have historically remained silent. In addition, companies such as H&M, Fila and Puma have announced donations to organizations fighting racial inequality.