Fear of God Launches ‘Super Collab’ Tee With 100% of Proceeds Going to George Floyd’s Family

Fear of God has launched a “super collab” tee to support George Floyd’s family.

The limited-run shirt was made in collaboration with boldface minority-owned and independent labels, among them Kerby Jean-Raymond’s Pyer Moss and Virgil Abloh’s Off-White. It features the initials “GF” on the front, with logos for all collaborators inscribed on the back.

“All that we do for @fearofgod is fueled by a generational love. A love to be an example to my children of what’s possible, a love to create an independent business that my children have the choice to one day carry on,” Fear of God found Jerry Lorenzo wrote on Instagram. “George’s daughter Gianna will not have this choice. We can never become for her what was lost, but we can help fill a small hole in her life by providing one thing she may not have to worry about.”

The tee will go live on Friday, June 5 at 9 p.m. PST on Fear of God’s Instagram. All proceeds will go toward the Gianna Floyd Fund, created to establish a trust for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter. Gianna. Those who wish to contribute to the fund — which so far has raised over $1.4 million toward its $1.5 million goal — can do so at Gofundme.com.

Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, was killed by white police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis May 25 after Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck. Floyd’s death has sparked widespread national outrage — leading to protests in all 50 states as well as numerous other countries. A number of brands, from Nordstrom to Nike, have spoken up against racial justice in recent days, including both those that have typically shared thoughts regarding social issues as well as those that have historically remained silent. In addition, companies such as H&M, Fila and Puma have announced donations to organizations fighting racial inequality.