Charity Works: Michael Kors Unveils Watch Hunger Stop Campaign for 2020 + More

Oct. 2, 2020: Reebok is donating 5% of all kids footwear sales from its United States-based e-commerce site to 10-year philanthropic partner BOKS (or Build Our Kids’ Success) to bring physical activity and wellness opportunities to more children. What’s more, the sportswear giant has joined forces with DSW to bring BOKS’ free physical activity resources to families and educators across the country. For every pair of shoes purchased at a DSW store or the retailer’s website, customers will receive a link to download BOKS fitness calendars.

Oct. 1, 2020: For its eighth consecutive year, Michael Kors has launched its Watch Hunger Stop campaign with the World Food Programme to provide meals to children in food-insecure areas. To date, the Michael Kors Watch Hunger Stop Program has helped the organization deliver 20 million meals to those in need. Titled Food Is Love – Share Your Heart, the 2020 campaign also features a capsule collection that includes a unisex white pocket T-shirt, $40, and a blue denim tote, $58. Both items are made from responsibly sourced materials such as organic cotton and recycled polyester. For every tote and tee sold, the brand will donate all profits to the World Food Programme. Additionally, the campaign features Michael Kors’ own employees as stars of the brand’s annual charitable effort. Visit Michaelkors.com for more details.